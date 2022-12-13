White House says Musk's condemnation of Fauci is 'dangerous' and 'disgusting'
Billionaire Elon Musk's public condemnation of top U.S. health official Anthony Fauci is "dangerous" and "disgusting," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday. Musk over the weekend had tweeted: "My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci." As the tweet went viral, Musk replied to his own post, adding: "Truth resonates."
"These personal attacks are dangerous ... These are incredibly dangerous and should be called out," Jean-Pierre said on Monday. Musk is the CEO of Twitter and of electric car maker Tesla Inc.
