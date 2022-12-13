Left Menu

White House says Musk's condemnation of Fauci is 'dangerous' and 'disgusting'

Billionaire Elon Musk's public condemnation of top U.S. health official Anthony Fauci is "dangerous" and "disgusting," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday. These are incredibly dangerous and should be called out," Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-12-2022 03:30 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 03:27 IST
White House says Musk's condemnation of Fauci is 'dangerous' and 'disgusting'
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Billionaire Elon Musk's public condemnation of top U.S. health official Anthony Fauci is "dangerous" and "disgusting," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday. Musk over the weekend had tweeted: "My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci." As the tweet went viral, Musk replied to his own post, adding: "Truth resonates."

"These personal attacks are dangerous ... These are incredibly dangerous and should be called out," Jean-Pierre said on Monday. Musk is the CEO of Twitter and of electric car maker Tesla Inc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global
3
Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian interventions: UN

Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian...

 Global
4
Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022