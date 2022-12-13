Lohum bags “Most Innovative Company of the Year 2022” Award by CII

• The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) conferred the ‘The Most Innovative Company of the Year 2022’ award to Lohum • Recognised for making India a viable alternative to International players in the battery raw materials space and helping India potentially capture at least 10% share of the global battery raw materials market New Delhi, December 13, 2022: Lohum is India’s largest producer of sustainable Li-ion battery raw materials through recycling, repurposing, and low-carbon refining.

For pioneering an agile and circular battery materials supply chain, Lohum bags double recognition from CII - The Grand Award for most innovative company of the year and the Category Award for Most innovative company in the SME Manufacturing category. This award was previously won by the likes of Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, JCB India, and Zydus Cadila. Lohum is the youngest company ever to win this award. For its impact on the industry as pioneers, the brand’s mission to achieve sustainability and energy security gained due recognition. Its patented Metelec™ Lithium-ion battery material recycling and extraction technology has been perfected to yield top quality materials and produce zero waste, while being highly scalable and incurring significantly lower financial and environmental expenses. Its LOPI™ index enables access to the best price for a used Li-ion battery based on the ability to predict remaining useful life (RUL), and hosts one of the quickest turnaround times from battery receipt to RUL estimation in the industry via its smartphone app. These efforts have helped Lohum make India a viable alternative to international players in the battery raw materials space and help India potentially capture at least 10% share of the global battery raw materials market. Speaking on the win, Rajat Verma, Co-Founder and CEO, Lohum Cleantech said, “The CII Innovation Awards experience has reinforced our team’s shared drive to be at the forefront of lithium-ion battery raw materials research and enable energy security for our nation.” Lohum is building a zero-waste supply chain to power the entire industry. The company has carved a slew of ground-breaking impacts across the entire ecosystem, and is on the way to prevent over 4 Million MT of CO2e, save over 300 Million Litres of water, and create over 30,000 jobs by 2026. R&D in sustainable materials is at the core of Lohum. It will continue to develop low-carbon technologies for various other critical, rare, and precious materials to enable Lohum and India to be at the forefront of the energy storage space. About Lohum: Lohum is a climate technology company developing solutions to accelerate the globe’s transition to battery power. Our mission is to unlock electrification in every part of the world by giving batteries multiple lives and ensuring critical battery raw materials last forever. Through our battery reuse and battery recycling capabilities we maximize circular sustainability across the supply chain to lower battery costs and advance energy security for all.

