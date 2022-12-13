Left Menu

India Stack to benefit other countries on digital journey: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 13-12-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 22:33 IST
The digital solutions created by India to facilitate payments through a so-called India Stack offer an opportunity to other countries in the Global South that may be lagging in that technology, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday.

Addressing the India Global Forum in Dubai, the minister also flagged the India-UAE partnership in the field of technology as a way of creating corridors of trust and innovation between entrepreneurs and start-ups in both countries.

''The India Stack today represents an opportunity for the Global South; countries that have in a sense been left behind or have not been able to afford the digitalisation that other advanced nations have been able to invest in, it gives them an opportunity to rapidly climb up the ladder of digitalisation,” said Chandrasekhar.

“It will provide first time ability for countries that are hitherto away from the technology landscape, to deliver to their governments and citizens the benefits of digitalisation. The India Stack is well tested in India,” he said.

The minister referenced processes such as the Direct Benefit Transfer system of subsidies, which he said solved a government problem but went on to spawn a “tremendously” innovative and fast-growing ecosystem around what has now become a unified software platform or India Stack.

''It was not an imported solution, it was built from scratch. The only way to combat bureaucracy is through digitalisation. For the UAE, we want to take the learnings and see how we can carve out for a country of our size and position,” said Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.

On India-UAE bilateral ties, Chandrasekhar hailed tremendous opportunities in a “boundaryless partnership” and working together across all sectors through India's G20 presidency.

“Through CEPA [Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements], we will create corridors of trust for innovation and data to flow between the entrepreneurs and start-ups of the UAE and India. Across consumer technology, semiconductors, electronics, AI, blockchain and high-performance computing, to name a few sectors, we will create co-development models with the UAE,” he said.

The UAE edition of UK-headquartered India Global Forum is a week-long event celebrating the India-UAE partnership and expanding areas of global cooperation between the two countries.

