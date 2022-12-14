Left Menu

MP CM inaugurates Jio 5G services at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple, Shri Mahakaal Mahalok

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched Jio 5G services at the holy shrine of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga and the Shri Mahakaal Mahalok, the company said on Wednesday.The chief minister said that in less than 30 days Indore will also go live with the Jio True 5G network, according to the statement issued by Jio.The Mahakaleshwar temple and Shri Mahakaal Mahalok is a religious landmark in Ujjain.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 21:23 IST
MP CM inaugurates Jio 5G services at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple, Shri Mahakaal Mahalok
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched Jio 5G services at the holy shrine of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga and the Shri Mahakaal Mahalok, the company said on Wednesday.

The chief minister said that in less than 30 days Indore will also go live with the Jio True 5G network, according to the statement issued by Jio.

''The Mahakaleshwar temple and Shri Mahakaal Mahalok is a religious landmark in Ujjain. Lakhs of devotees from across the country and the world visit the shrine daily to seek blessings of Lord Shiva. The launch is an important milestone for MP and its people who will benefit immensely by Jio's True 5G services,'' Chouhan said.

He said that 5G will enable citizens and the government to remain connected on real time basis and will also improve implementation and efficiency of government schemes for the last-mile user.

Jio said that it demonstrated the immersive benefits of 5G in the field of healthcare through the Jio Community Clinic medical kit and the revolutionary AR-VR device -- Jio Glass.

These benefits will bring transformational changes in the lives of the people in Madhya Pradesh, it said.

Jio is at present running a beta trial of 5G services and providing unlimited 5G data to its select customers at no extra cost.

''We are blessed to commence Jio True 5G services from the Shri Mahakaal Mahalok, which is now Madhya Pradesh's first Jio True 5G corridor. Soon, the True 5G network will expand rapidly across the length and breadth of Madhya Pradesh. Jio is the only 5G network to be present here,'' a Jio spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022