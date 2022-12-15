Airtel vice chairman meets UP chief minister to discuss company's investment plans, digital India mission

Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises (Airtel) Rakesh Bharti Mittal on Thursday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and discussed the implementation of Digital India Mission, ways to improve communication facilities and investment proposals of Bharti Group in the state.

During the meeting at chief minister's residence here, Adityanath, according to a statement, reiterated his resolve for ''ease of living'' stating that the government's effort is that every citizen should have access to education and health services in every village, every town and every city of the state.

The use of internet technology is the biggest help in this regard, he said.

The chief minister said that the prime minister's Digital India Mission is an important foundation stone for a new Uttar Pradesh and new India.

Describing the 5G revolution that the country has been undergoing under the leadership of the prime minister as a great help in accelerating the pace of building a new India, the chief minister praised the efforts of Bharti Enterprises for the availability of high-quality communication facilities in UP.

He gave assurance that the state government would support the firm in every way it could in its efforts for the betterment of Uttar Pradesh.

During the meeting, Mittal said that the group is working on priority to facilitate high-level communication services in a state like Uttar Pradesh having a large area and huge population.

The chief minister expressed happiness over the launch of the 5G network and said that it will ensure access to education, health and government services with quality. This will prove to be very useful in bringing rural areas into the mainstream. This will increase employment opportunities.

Praising the law and order situation in the state and the government's investment-friendly policies, the vice chairman of Bharti Enterprises also presented new proposals for investment in the state before the chief minister.

Mittal said that Bharti Enterprises is keen to invest in data centres, digital banking and vocational education in UP and has prepared a complete action plan.

Expressing happiness over this, the chief minister assured him of all possible help from the government.

Mittal said that Airtel's 5G services have partially started in Uttar Pradesh. Very soon all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh will be able to take advantage of 5G high speed internet service, he added.

Mittal said that Bharti Group is working in a planned manner to lay optical fibre to ensure better internet connectivity even in remote areas. Positive cooperation is expected from the state government in this regard.

The chief minister said that every investment proposal of the group will be worked on at a fast pace and also invited the Bharti group to participate in the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit to be held from February 10 to 12, 2023.

