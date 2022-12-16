Poland inks deal with Saab for naval training system
Poland is buying a system to train naval crews in anti-submarine warfare from Sweden's Saab , its defence minister said on Friday, as Warsaw ramps up defence spending in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The NATO member has vowed to boost defence spending to 3% of gross domestic product, from 2% of GDP in recent years, and to more than double the size of its army in response to the conflict. "Today we concluded a contract with Saab Dynamics AB for the delivery of the AUV 62-AT unmanned training system," Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter.
"The system is designed for advanced training of ship crews and naval aviation in the field of anti-submarine warfare." In November, Saab said it signed a 620-million-euro ($659.80 million) deal with Poland for two ships used for gathering intelligence data.
Blaszczak did not say on Friday how much the training system deal was worth. ($1 = 0.9397 euros)
