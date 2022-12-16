Left Menu

Twitter suspension of journalists sets 'dangerous precedent,' UN spokesman says

The United Nations is "very disturbed" by the arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday, adding that media voices should not be silenced on a platform professing to give space for freedom of speech.

"The move sets a dangerous precedent at a time when journalists all over the world are facing censorship, physical threats and even worse," Dujarric told reporters.

