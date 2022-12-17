Left Menu

Pentagon has received 'several hundreds' of new UFO reports

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2022 05:02 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 05:02 IST
A new Pentagon office set up to track reports of unidentified flying objects has received “several hundreds” of new reports, but no evidence so far of alien life, the agency's leadership told reporters Friday.

The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) was set up in July and is responsible for not only tracking unidentified objects in the sky, but also underwater or in space — or potentially an object that has the ability to move from one domain to the next.

The office was established following more than a year of attention on unidentified flying objects that military pilots have observed but have sometimes been reluctant to report due to fear of stigma.

In June 2021, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence reported that between 2004 and 2021, there were 144 such encounters, 80 of which were captured on multiple sensors.

Since then, “we've had lots more reporting,” said anomaly office director Sean Kirkpatrick.

