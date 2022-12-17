Ind vs Bangla first Test: Day 4 Tea Scoreboard

Scoreboard at tea on the fourth day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: 404 all out Bangladesh 1s Innings: 150 all out India 2nd Innings: 258/2 decl Bangladesh 2nd Innings: Najmul Hossain Shanto c Pant b Umesh 67 Zakir Hasan batting 82 Yasir Ali b Axar 5 Mushfiqur Rahim batting 2 Extras: (NB-1) 1 Total: (For 3 wickets in 71 overs) 176 Fall of wickets: 1-124, 2-131, 3-173. Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 15-3-46-0, Umesh Yadav 12-2-22-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 18-2-55-0, Axar Patel 15-5-22-1 , Kuldeep Yadav 11-1-31-1.

