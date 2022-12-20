North Korea says sanctions won't stop its missile development -KCNA
North Korea said on Tuesday additional sanctions won't stop its missile programme, days after launching what appeared to be two medium-ranged ballistic missiles in what it called an "important" test for the development of a spy satellite.
Kim Yo Jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister, made the remark in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency, saying such a development is directly linked to the country's security.
