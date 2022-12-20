North Korea slams Japan's new security strategy, warns of military measures -KCNA
North Korea on Tuesday denounced Japan's new security strategy for fundamentally changing the security environment in the region, and warned it will show with action how "wrong" and "dangerous" Japan's choice was, its official KCNA reported.
A North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson made the remarks in a statement carried by KCNA, days after Japan unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War Two as regional tension and Russia's Ukraine invasion stoke war fears.
