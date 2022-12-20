Left Menu

Australia score 196-4 against India in 5th T20I

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 20:33 IST
  • India

Australia posted a massive 196 for four against India in the fifth and final women's T20I here on Tuesday.

Sent into bat, Australia slumped to 17 for 2 in the fourth over but Ashleigh Gardner (66 not out) and Grace Harris (64 not out) smashed scintillating fifties to take the visitors close to the 200-mark in their stipulated 20 overs.

For India, Anjali Sarvani (1/30), Deepti Sharma (1/46), Shafali Verma (1/17) and Devika Vaidya (1/26) were among wickets.

Australia have already won the five-match series and enjoy an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Brief scores: Australia: 196 for 4 in 20 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 66 not out, Grace Harris 64 not out; Devika Vaidya 1/26 ).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

