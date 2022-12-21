Left Menu

Airtel launches 5G services in Imphal, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 21-12-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 13:49 IST
Airtel launches 5G services in Imphal, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Bharti Airtel has launched its 5G services in three more Indian cities - Imphal, Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad. The cutting-edge Airtel 5G Plus services will be available at a few select locations in these cities, the operator said on Wednesday, adding that it will augment its network making its services available across the cities in due course of time.

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational at SG Highway, Memnagar, Satellite, Navrangpura, Sabarmati, Motera, Chandkheda, South Bopal, Gomtipur, Memco, Bapunagar in Ahmedabad & Koba, Raysan, Sargasan, DA-IICT, Pethapur and other key locations in Gandhinagar town.

In Imphal, the 5G services are now live at the Akampat area, War Cemetery, Dewlahland area, Takyelpat area, RIMS Imphal area, New Secretariat, Babupara area, Nagaram, Ghari, Uripok, Sagolband and a few other select locations.

With Airtel 5G Plus, customers can now experience an ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds on 5G-enabled devices at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread. It will allow superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.

"With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionizes education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics," the telco said in a statement.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback; China's capital Beijing to speed up imports of COVID drugs - official and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022