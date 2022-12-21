Airtel launches 5G services in Imphal, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar

Bharti Airtel has launched its 5G services in three more Indian cities - Imphal, Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad. The cutting-edge Airtel 5G Plus services will be available at a few select locations in these cities, the operator said on Wednesday, adding that it will augment its network making its services available across the cities in due course of time.

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational at SG Highway, Memnagar, Satellite, Navrangpura, Sabarmati, Motera, Chandkheda, South Bopal, Gomtipur, Memco, Bapunagar in Ahmedabad & Koba, Raysan, Sargasan, DA-IICT, Pethapur and other key locations in Gandhinagar town.

In Imphal, the 5G services are now live at the Akampat area, War Cemetery, Dewlahland area, Takyelpat area, RIMS Imphal area, New Secretariat, Babupara area, Nagaram, Ghari, Uripok, Sagolband and a few other select locations.

With Airtel 5G Plus, customers can now experience an ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds on 5G-enabled devices at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread. It will allow superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.

"With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionizes education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics," the telco said in a statement.