SuperCluster Pi Acquires Auravedic, an Ayurvedic Beauty and Wellness Brand - a Kumkumadi Category Leader

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India – Business Wire India SuperCluster Pi (House of Brands) has acquired controlling equity in Auravedic, a modern Ayurvedic beauty brand trusted by over 200,000+ customers. The brand specializes in combining years of knowledge in Ayurveda with modern technology to bring the best of skincare, with a category leading Kumkumadi oil across marketplaces like Amazon, Nykaa, Purplle, etc.

This acquisition will enable SuperCluster Pi to increase its portfolio of brands and capture a larger share of the proactive wellness market. Ayurveda, in skincare, is set to be the next big thing in beauty with a large part of the western world already warming up to it. Auravedic has already exported to 20+ countries, apart from India.

Auravedic was started in 2012 by co-founders Philip Alexander and Amrita for redefining the way ayurveda is seen by youth through skin and hair care solutions. This Mumbai-based skincare brand has a wide range of modern ayurvedic skin care solutions that are accessible to the world.

Over 2 lakh consumers have adopted Auravedic’s Kumkumadi range of products to improve their skin health. Auravedic’s products have no parabens, no chemicals and are cruelty-free. Its unique line of products range across face oils, creams, masks, body oils, moisturizers, gels, bridal care and much more, all embodying excellence and efficacy of ayurvedic traditions and processes. The ingredients are sourced locally from the great valleys of Kashmir to Uttarakhand and exotic South India, they are carefully handpicked and freshly blended in small batches. Auravedic’s products are created to solve every type of skin concern including dark spots, pigmentation, sun protection, skin aging, acne, blemishes leading to glowing skin.

The team of digital marketing and branding experts in SuperCluster Pi will help Auravedic scale its business further.

Auravedic’s integration into SuperCluster Pi fits into the holistic positioning of the House of Brands as it is committed to building brands that are socially conscious, consumer-centric and problem-solving. SuperCluster Pi’s range of brands helps consumers feel healthy inside out.

SuperCluster Pi believes in making India healthier by curating all entrepreneurial efforts in the proactive wellness sector together. As part of its #SolvingForIndia Together resolve SuperCluster Pi is developing brands in the fast-growing proactive wellness category and delivering high-performance products through carefully formulated products that address niche problems that young Indians face.

SuperCluster Pi is committed to ‘Building a Healthier Tomorrow’ by making healthy living possible, accessible and sustainable. It also aims to enable consumers to lead healthier lives with • No extra time commitment • No extra effort • No change in lifestyle Acquisition of promising product brands is part of the process where ventures with promising product portfolios are identified and SuperCluster Pi’s playbooks are utilized to scale such brands faster.

Samvedanam has advised Auravedic on the transaction working along with the Acquisitions team at Supercluster Pi.

SuperCluster Pi has a dedicated M&A (Mergers and Acquisitions) team that interacts with founders to understand their business ethos and vision and if it fits into the bouquet of SuperCluster Pi brands. As it finds alignment, the team creates a growth plan for the brand & values the brand to acquire controlling equity after thorough due diligence.

Auravedic post-acquisition: Since its establishment in 2012, Auravedic has worked to make authentic Ayurveda accessible and worthwhile in the modern world.

Amrita and Philip, the creators, firmly believe that ayurvedic systems and traditions can help the younger generation adopt natural and safe ways of having healthy skin and hair care. Both of them conducted considerable studies to integrate decades of Ayurvedic knowledge building a portfolio of effective and easy-to-use products. Their purpose is to make Ayurveda more accessible and inclusive. The products, which are adored for their powerful ingredients and are made to provide results, can now integrate even with a modern woman's.

Post-acquisition, Auravedic will continue to add value to the growth of the brand continuing with innovation in product development, manufacturing, and enhancing the brand portfolio.

“Auravedic as a brand has been able to capture a major share of the ayurvedic market in the last few years. We are thrilled with the alliance with SuperCluster Pi because it will help us scale our brand further in the D2C space,” said Amrita Bhatia; co-founder of Auravedic.

“SuperCluster Pi’s philosophy resonates closely with our own, of creating quality products sourced from nature and developed through science and cutting edge technology. Together with both our teams’ leaderships, I am confident about our mission to grow Auravedic into one of the leading Ayurvedic skincare brands in the world,” she further added.

With this acquisition SuperCluster Pi now has 7 problem-solving, consumer-centric, socially conscious brands under its umbrella increasing their overall reach to over 3 lacs customers within less than 1 year of operation.

Talking about the acquisition, Vishnu Prasath Devarajan, Founder of SuperCluster Pi said, “Auravedic is a brand close to my heart since it helps us spread awareness about ayurvedic traditions and its principles to the younger generation. Ayurvedic skin care has picked up in western countries just like Korean skin care has seen an uptick in Indian youth in the last few years. Our aim is to make Auravedic the preferred skincare brand for the youth of India and the world, making it a household natural skincare brand.” About SuperCluster π: SuperCluster π is on a mission to build the “Unilever of Tomorrow” with its consumer-centric, problem-solving & socially conscious brands. They are committed to their purpose of making healthy living possible, accessible and sustainable.

They are driven by the belief that daily regimen, easy access to experts and the right products to address every micro-health and wellness challenge can help in becoming healthy inside-out.

SuperCluster Pi’s brands and products combine the richness and advantages of research-backed ingredients with clinically proven efficacy boosters that help individuals take better care of their overall health and wellness. All of this is aimed at making healthy living possible, accessible and sustainable.

All of their brands are also socially conscious and are linked to the UN’s SDGs for empowering nonprofits.

Auravedic’s website: www.auravedic.com Auravedic’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/auravedic_beauty/ SuperCluster π’s website: www.superclusterpi.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/superclusterpi/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/superclusterpi LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/supercluster-pi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)