PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-12-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 15:16 IST
NIA raids 14 places in terror activities case in J-K
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches at 14 locations in different districts in a case related to terror activities of various proscribed outfits in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

The raids were conducted in Jammu, Kulgam (south Kashmir), Pulwama, Anantnag and Sopore in (north Kashmir's Baramulla), a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The agency said the searches were carried out in connection with a case which was suo-moto registered on June 21 by the NIA Police Station in Jammu.

''The case pertains to the criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and Over Ground Workers of various proscribed organizations and their affiliates/off-shoots, operating under various pseudo names, at the behest of their Pakistani commanders/handlers,'' the spokesperson said.

The official said they are involved in carrying out terrorist attacks by using cyber-space in Jammu and Kashmir. They have been targeting minorities, security personnel and spreading communal disharmony in J&K.

During the multiple raids, the spokesperson said incriminating material such as digital devices, SIM cards and digital storage tools have been seized from the searched premises.

Further investigation in the case continues, the NIA said.

