Left Menu

Halloclub celebrates the success of MIXR Bengaluru, its first-ever physical meetup of VCs, Start-ups & Professionals

I recommend every founder should leverage the community and the knowledge that is been built by Halloclub- Mr. Vijetha Shastry from Dexter Angels commented.The event also witnessed the launch of new product features by Halloclub- Hallo Messages and Join from Desktop via link.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-12-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 15:30 IST
Halloclub celebrates the success of MIXR Bengaluru, its first-ever physical meetup of VCs, Start-ups & Professionals

Bengaluru, Karnataka, - The Halloclub MIXR Bengaluru, an initiative by Halloclub was held successfully at Phoenix Kessaku, Bengaluru on 18th December 2022.

The event was well-attended, with 18 investors, startups, and community members, and over 100 attendees in total.

Investors and decision-makers across different VC firms like Waterbridge venture, Let’s Venture, Sarthy Angels, Dexter Angels, Bereishith Capital, DNA Growth, Ah! Ventures, Nicety Management Consulting, and several angel investors actively participated in the event.

The event provided a platform for 12 selected entrepreneurs to pitch their businesses to a panel of jury and a live audience. The start-ups presented a diverse range of products and services, ranging from technology and software to food and beverage, retail, and healthcare.

It was followed by a panel discussion by the investors and a keynote by Mr. Dilnawaz Khan, founder of Power Deck & board of advisors of Halloclub “We really enjoyed the MIXR hosted by Halloclub. Got to meet some interesting startup founders and pitches. I recommend every founder should leverage the community and the knowledge that is been built by Halloclub”- Mr. Vijetha Shastry from Dexter Angels commented.

The event also witnessed the launch of new product features by Halloclub- Hallo Messages and Join from Desktop via link. Hallo Messages is an exclusive feature where users can send 1:1 messages, while the join from desktop via link allows users to join halloclub rooms from the desktop. These newly added features are designed in such a way that they will elevate the user experience to the next level.

At Halloclub we believe both online & offline networking and meetups are essential for the ecosystem. That’s why we came up with the idea of Halloclub MIXR Bengaluru, which is Magnificient, Innovation-led, has X-factor in it, and is refreshing. We will be hosting the next edition of MIXR on March 2023”- commented Mr. Bhabani Sankar Jena, Founder & CEO of Halloclub The event concluded with a networking dinner and awards ceremony, where start-ups and community members were recognized for their contributions.

(Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022