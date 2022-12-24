Halloclub celebrates the success of MIXR Bengaluru, its first-ever physical meetup of VCs, Start-ups & Professionals

Bengaluru, Karnataka, - The Halloclub MIXR Bengaluru, an initiative by Halloclub was held successfully at Phoenix Kessaku, Bengaluru on 18th December 2022.

The event was well-attended, with 18 investors, startups, and community members, and over 100 attendees in total.

Investors and decision-makers across different VC firms like Waterbridge venture, Let’s Venture, Sarthy Angels, Dexter Angels, Bereishith Capital, DNA Growth, Ah! Ventures, Nicety Management Consulting, and several angel investors actively participated in the event.

The event provided a platform for 12 selected entrepreneurs to pitch their businesses to a panel of jury and a live audience. The start-ups presented a diverse range of products and services, ranging from technology and software to food and beverage, retail, and healthcare.

It was followed by a panel discussion by the investors and a keynote by Mr. Dilnawaz Khan, founder of Power Deck & board of advisors of Halloclub “We really enjoyed the MIXR hosted by Halloclub. Got to meet some interesting startup founders and pitches. I recommend every founder should leverage the community and the knowledge that is been built by Halloclub”- Mr. Vijetha Shastry from Dexter Angels commented.

The event also witnessed the launch of new product features by Halloclub- Hallo Messages and Join from Desktop via link. Hallo Messages is an exclusive feature where users can send 1:1 messages, while the join from desktop via link allows users to join halloclub rooms from the desktop. These newly added features are designed in such a way that they will elevate the user experience to the next level.

At Halloclub we believe both online & offline networking and meetups are essential for the ecosystem. That’s why we came up with the idea of Halloclub MIXR Bengaluru, which is Magnificient, Innovation-led, has X-factor in it, and is refreshing. We will be hosting the next edition of MIXR on March 2023”- commented Mr. Bhabani Sankar Jena, Founder & CEO of Halloclub The event concluded with a networking dinner and awards ceremony, where start-ups and community members were recognized for their contributions.

(Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)