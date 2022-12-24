Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 18:53 IST
UIDAI urges Aadhaar holders to update documents submitted 10 years ago
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has urged Aadhaar holders who were issued the unique identity 10 years back and who have never updated their records, to revise their information in its database.

Aadhaar holders can update their unique ID records by uploading supportive documents (proof of identity and proof of address) either online through myAadhaar portal or offline by visiting the nearest Aadhaar centre, UIDAI said in statement.

''Residents who had got their Aadhaar issued 10 years back, and have never updated after that in these years, such Aadhaar number holders are encouraged to get their documents updated,'' the statement said.

During the past decade, Aadhaar number has emerged as a universally accepted proof of identity of residents in India. More than 1,100 government schemes and programs, including 319 run by the central government, use Aadhaar based identification for delivery of services.

Besides, many financial institutions like banks and NBFCs use Aadhaar to authenticate and onboard customers seamlessly.

''It is in the interest of the residents to keep their Aadhaars updated with current proof of identity and proof of address,'' it added.

The UIDAI said keeping the documents updated helps in ease of living, better service delivery, and enables accurate authentication.

''UIDAI has always encouraged residents to keep their documents updated, and the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) (Tenth Amendment) Regulations 2022 notified on November 09, 2022 was another step in that direction.

''The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) once again urges and encourages residents to update their documents for continued accuracy of information in the Aadhaar database,'' the statement said.

