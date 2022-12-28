Julian Narchet Shares 5 Reasons Video Marketing Is a Crucial Part of Digital Marketing Strategy

Video marketing is becoming an increasingly vital part of any comprehensive digital marketing strategy. Marketing professional Julian Narchet says that the rise of mobile device usage and the popularity of video platforms such as YouTube are convincing more businesses to embrace the power of video to reach and engage with their target audience.

There are many benefits to video marketing today. Below are five reasons why video marketing is crucial to any digital marketing strategy.

Consumers Love It

Consumers love video content. The proliferation of mobile devices and high-speed internet connections means that people can watch videos wherever they are.

The statistics back it up, too. More than 2 billion video views happen daily on Twitter, while more than 1 billion hours of video content are viewed daily on YouTube.

TikTok has nearly 700 million active users on a monthly basis. In 2018, not long after the platform launched, there were more than 1 million videos watched on the platform every day.

When you create video content, you're giving consumers what they want.

It Boosts Your SEO

Google is the most powerful search engine in the world, and its parent company -- Alphabet -- also owns YouTube. As such, YouTube videos often appear near the top of search results for many terms.

If you create and upload video content to YouTube and set up the keywords properly, you could significantly boost your SEO. This is a great way to get your business found.

It Boosts Sharing

So much of digital marketing today revolves around creating sharable content. Social media is so powerful because content can go viral if enough people share what they've viewed. It allows you to expand your reach exponentially.

Video is some of the most shared types of content, in addition to being the most viewed. When you create video content, people are more likely to share it with others, which puts your business in front of more eyes.

TikTok has the highest engagement level of all social media platforms. In fact, in 2022, the average engagement rate by view on the platform was 6.72%. Videos posted on the platform also had an average watch rate of 16.23% in 2022, a metric that measures the percentage of people who watched a specific account's videos on the platform.

It's a Great Way to Explain What You Do

Video is a great way to explain what you do -- or what your product and service are about. But, sometimes, it can be challenging to describe the benefits of what you do in words alone.

Video helps you supplement your words with visual cues and spoken words, which allows you to relate to your customers more easily. Many companies today, for instance, supplement traditional written assembly instructions for products such as furniture with step-by-step video instructions. It's a great value add for customers.

It Adds Credibility

Building trust and credibility are essential to any business, according to Julian Narchet. Consumers today make purchases from companies they feel they can believe in, and video helps engender that trust in consumers.

Video content allows companies to put a face to their business. It allows for an easier connection between humans rather than just an entity. When consumers can see the people behind the company and hear from them, they can form a connection. This makes them feel more comfortable trusting the company with their purchase.

About Julian Narchet

Julian Narchet is a marketing and mass communications professional, and a Communications Manager at the University of Miami. He has extensive experience in customer service, market research, academic research, research administration, social media, public relations, and event management. He is passionate about making a difference in the lives of others through cooperation with non-profits and healthcare organizations.

