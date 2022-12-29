Left Menu

Ukraine facing another Russian missile attack

In Kyiv, the regional administration said that air defence systems have been activated to fend off the ongoing missile attack. Sounds of explosions were heard in Kyiv.Ukrainian authorities in several regions said that some Russian missiles have been downed.Thursdays attack is the latest in a series of Russian strikes targeting vital infrastructure across Ukraine.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Authorities in Ukraine say several regions of the country, including its capital, were facing a Russian missile attack on Thursday.

Air raid sirens rang out in many regions of the country early on Thursday. In Kyiv, the regional administration said that air defence systems have been activated to fend off the ongoing missile attack. Sounds of explosions were heard in Kyiv.

Ukrainian authorities in several regions said that some Russian missiles have been downed.

Thursday's attack is the latest in a series of Russian strikes targeting vital infrastructure across Ukraine. Moscow has launched such attacks on weekly basis since October.

In Dnipro, Odesa, and Kryvyi Rih regions, the authorities said that they switched off electricity to minimise the damage to critical infrastructure facilities if they are hit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

