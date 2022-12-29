OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus has started rolling out the stable OxygenOS 13, based on Android 13, to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G units in India. According to a post on the OnePlus Community forum, the update will be available first to Open Beta participants, and then gradually pushed to more users.

This update brings all new features introduced by Google in Android 13. Below is the complete update changelog (Via):

Changelog

Aquamorphic Design

Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colours for enhanced visual comfort

Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon

Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones

Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behaviour recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions

Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience

Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive

Optimizes widget design to make information easier and quicker to find

Optimizes fonts for better readability

Optimizes system icons by using the latest colour scheme to make the icons easier to recognize

Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements

Efficiency

Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized.

Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open floating windows inside apps for smooth operation.

Upgrades Doodle in Notes. You can now draw on graphics to take notes more efficiently.

Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.

Security & privacy

Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection.

Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital wellbeing

Adds distance-from-phone, ambient light, and sitting posture reminders in Kid Space.

Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children's vision.

Performance optimization

Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience.

Gaming experience