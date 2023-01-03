LG unveils 2023 OLED TV lineups with enhanced webOS, new features and technologies

LG Electronics (LG) has introduced its 2023 TV lineup, headlined by its most advanced OLED TVs yet. The all-new OLED TVs will be on show during CES 2023 from January 5-8 at the company's booth.

The 2023 OLED TV lineup boast premium self-lit picture quality, powerful image processing technologies, and an improved webOS platform with more smart features and services. The new Z3, G3 and C3 OLED evo series TVs boast higher brightness and color accuracy, as well as remarkable clarity and detail, thanks to the power of LG OLED evo technology and the α9 AI Processor Gen6.

LG's newest Alpha series processor is equipped with the most advanced AI-assisted Deep Learning technology, providing exceptional picture and sound quality.

AI Picture Pro has been upgraded to provide improved upscaling for greater clarity, as well as enhanced dynamic tone mapping to bring out the detail in each frame. It also integrates a picture processing technology that can detect and refine important objects, such as people's faces, to give them a more realistic HDR look.

AI Sound Pro, powered by the α9 AI Processor Gen6, immerses viewers in the onscreen action with virtual 9.1.2 surround sound from the TV's built-in speakers.

This year's OLED evo G3 series has been further improved with in-house Brightness Booster Max technology, which can increase brightness by as much as 70%. This technology utilizes a new light control architecture and light-enhancing algorithms to precisely adjust brightness on a pixel-by-pixel basis, creating sharper and more lifelike visuals.

LG's 2023 OLED TVs come with the latest version of webOS, featuring All New Home - a redesigned UI with plenty of customization options and more convenience. The new 'Quick Cards' provide users with quick access to their favorite content and services, organized into categories such as Home Office, Gaming, Music, and Sports. The upgraded UI also makes it easy for everyone to get personalized recommendations based on their viewing history and habits.

Furthermore, LG's self-lit OLED TVs are the ultimate in gaming displays, featuring a 0.1 millisecond response time, low input lag, and up to four HDMI 2.1a compliant ports. They also feature Game Optimizer, which allows users to quickly switch between gaming-specific features, such as display presets for different genres. Additionally, settings for G-SYNC Compatible, FreeSync Premium, and variable refresh rate (VRR) are easily accessible from the Game Optimizer.