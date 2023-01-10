Lendingkart Onboards Sr. Director of Engineering in a Search led by Purple Quarter

Leading digital lending platform, Lendingkart continued its association with Purple Quarter to appoint ex-Rupeek techie, Manik Dham as the Senior Director of Engineering. The Bespoke CTO Search firm has previously facilitated Lendingkart's key tech leader roles with CTO - Giridhar Yasa and VP of Engineering - Parthasaradhi B.

One of India's fastest-growing FinTechs, Lendingkart focuses on the credit product ecosystem for MSMEs pan India. The group aims to make working capital finance available at the fingertips of entrepreneurs so that they can focus on business instead of worrying about the gaps in their cash flows. It was imperative that Lendingkart's Engineering productivity, reliability & Data Engineering Group (EDG) hire an experienced tech leader who could bridge the tech operational gaps and contribute to the company's overall scale.

Giridhar Yasa, CTO, Lendingkart shared, ''We are delighted to welcome Manik Dham to the team. I am confident that Manik's expertise will accelerate our already expanding technology infrastructure and further enable Lendingkart's tech-forward growth. As the Sr. Director of Engineering, Manilk's primary focus will be to develop teams, collaborate with the leadership to scale for a seamless developer infrastructure, data democratisation and strengthen security posture. Purple Quarter has been a great partner in locating tech leadership talent for our organisation on various occasions. We appreciate the team's driven efforts and meticulous search process.'' Purple Quarter understands Lendingkart's long-term vision and accordingly devised a strategic approach to find the best fitment. It was imperative that the leader had deep-set knowledge and relevant industry expertise. Manik Dham proved to be the best fit for the leadership mandate. With over 12 years of experience building high-performing teams, platforms and successful global partnerships, Manik has been associated with Rupeek, Quinbay Technologies and Ness Technologies among others. At Lendingkart EDG, he will be responsible for enhancing and scaling the Lendingkart platform's technology capabilities.

''Thoroughly excited to have landed this interesting opportunity with Lendingkart, all thanks to Purple Quarter. My primary responsibility will be to enhance and contribute to the platform that will shape the overall tech roadmap. I am excited to take this on and work together as a part of the larger Lendingkart team. Purple Quarter's support and guidance along the way have been unmatched,'' shared Manik Dham on his appointment.

''In my 2 decades of experience, I have collaborated with many search firms. What stood out to me when it came to Purple Quarter is their investment in understanding the need of the organisation before jumping to providing a funnel of candidates. Their process is time-tested, to the point and action-oriented with many layers of calibration which made the process a lot more efficient and enriching. I look forward to partnering with the team in the future too,'' shared Pushpa Latha Sreenivasan, Head of Talent, Lendingkart.

Purple Quarter's unparalleled tech network, extensive talent pool, and comprehensive end-to-end search process have been instrumental in securing multiple key tech heads for the likes of BigBasket, Licious, PharmEasy, Upstox, Urban Company, Shiprocket, ACKO, Healthians, Open, Rupeek and more.

About Purple Quarter Purple Quarter is a Bespoke CTO Search firm with a global presence. In over five years, it has mapped out over 10,000+ tech leaders across the globe. With a singular approach, Purple Quarter offers detailed insight into the Tech Leadership hiring space for startups and corporates. The diverse clientele of companies such as Walmart, Swiggy, RBIH, Razorpay, Browserstack, Inmobi, ACKO, PharmEasy, Urban Company, hike, Clari, and many more, reflect Purple Quarter's unmatched position.

For Tech Leadership requirements, write to us at interact@purplequarter.com or visit: https://purplequarter.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1599524/Purple_Quarter_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)