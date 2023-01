BRIEF-Twitter Is Down To Fewer Than 550 Full-Time Engineers - CNBC

Jan 20 (Reuters) -

* TWITTER IS DOWN TO FEWER THAN 550 FULL-TIME ENGINEERS - CNBC

* TWITTER HAS SHED ABOUT 80% OF ITS EMPLOYEES SINCE ELON MUSK TOOK OVER AND HEADCOUNT IS HOVERING AROUND 1,300 EMPLOYEES TODAY - CNBC Source text: https://cnb.cx/3kz6g4E Further company coverage:

