Enigmatic Smile Announces Strategic Partnership with Pine Labs

Bish Smeir was quoted as saying, Our partnership with Pine Labs will allow tens of millions of Indian consumers to benefit from the ease of Card Linked Offers. At Pine Labs, we are delighted to support Enigmatic Smile as it brings this powerful technology to India.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2023 17:17 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 17:17 IST
Enigmatic Smile is a Reward Technology Provider, focussed on linking high value rewards to consumers' payment cards. It works seamlessly, and invisibly, in the background of existing reward programmes, re-directing billions of consumers spend to retailers in its network. On the flip side, Enigmatic Smile acts as a technology bridge for retailers to reach the consolidated customer bases of all connected reward programmes. Today, Enigmatic Smile's CEO Bish Smeir, announced its latest partnership with Pine Labs, a leading omnichannel merchant commerce fintech platform. Bish Smeir was quoted as saying, "Our partnership with Pine Labs will allow tens of millions of Indian consumers to benefit from the ease of Card Linked Offers. It has been a monumental effort to bring this technology to India. I have no doubt that doing so would have been impossible, had it not been for the endless professionalism, patience and enthusiasm shown by everyone at Pine Labs. We're now going live in India and I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity this partnership presents." Glyril Pereira, Business Head - Loyalty and Strategic Partnerships, Pine Labs said, "Card-linked offers have proven to be an incredible customer pull strategy across the world. At Pine Labs, we are delighted to support Enigmatic Smile as it brings this powerful technology to India. Through our partnership with Enigmatic Smile and its Single.id proposition, Pine Labs merchants can immediately go live and reach Indian consumers with their customised offers." Bish Smeir added, "Retailers can now deploy offers for free, developers can integrate Enigmatic Smiles' APIs for free and large consumer organisations can avail of bespoke iOS and Android apps. Forward thinking cashback websites, affiliate networks and banks can now plug into the ecosystem, and get going straight away. We welcome enquiries from all companies and retailers who wish to help us make rewards more rewarding in India." For more information, please visit: Enigmatic Smile Website: www.enigmaticsmile.com/launch-your-app Pine Labs Website: www.pinelabs.com.

