Communication AI Leader Saarthi.ai to Host Sphot’23 - An AI-BizTech Conference on 1st Feb

~ SPHOT (स्फोट) is a one-day event held annually to commemorate the anniversary of Saarthi.ai, featuring interesting ideas and meaningful discussions that educate and inspire the community and its stakeholders ~ ~ The second edition of SPHOT will focus on the theme, 'Powering the Bharat Revolution with AI' and will be held on February 1, 2023 at Sofitel, BKC, Mumbai. ~ Mumbai, 31st January 2023: As an ode to the origin of its name – the Sanskrit word, 'Sphut', meaning 'to burst', SPHOT is an explosion of interesting ideas and a celebration of novel research and meaningful real-world AI applications of Indian languages and the Communication technology ecosystem. The day-long conference will be inaugurated by Shri Mano Thangaraj, IT Minister of Tamil Nadu. In addition to leading researchers from institutions such as IIT Patna and IIT Kharagpur, renowned CXOs and business leaders from enterprises in the BFSI industry like Fullerton, KreditBee, and more, will be speaking at the event.

Over 200+ senior executives from the world of business have confirmed their attendance for the event. The highlight of the event will be an exclusive product launch of Pravid - Saarthi's flagship Communication AI platform that will disrupt how enterprises communicate with their users.

Focused on the theme, 'Powering the Bharat Revolution with AI', the second edition of SPHOT will specifically focus on how technology is being made more inclusive. Among various aspects, this involves building mass market technologies in local Indian languages so that people in rural areas can access the technology and services easily.

"We believe the greatest way to learn everything, from our culture to technology, is in our mother tongue...", says Shri Mano Thangaraj, Hon'ble IT Minister of Tamil Nadu, and Guest of Honor at Sphot'23.

"The current momentum in India's tech space is the collective hard work of a large number of people - academicians, researchers, business leaders, startups, government organisations, and ecosystem players. They are helping build tools and technologies that allow people in rural areas of India to access various benefits as seamlessly as their urban counterparts. As we celebrate our sixth anniversary on February 1, we want to spend the day in the company of these visionaries. We are expecting a 'Sphot' of interesting ideas and meaningful discussions that add to everyone's knowledge and inspire us in the journey ahead", says Mr. Vishwa Nath Jha, Founder and CEO of Saarthi.ai. The debut edition of SPHOT which was held last year saw 18+ speakers, 300+ attendees and 16+ insightful sessions. This year, the event will see academic keynotes and discussions on topics such as, 'Language, Being & Cognition: A Fascinating Interplay', 'The Role of communication AI in Improving the Speed and Accuracy of Lending Decisions, 'Voice AI in BFSI: Past, Present, and Future', 'Tribal languages- Documentation, Language Endangerment Issue, Language Rights, Policy and Planning', 'Integrating Voice AI in your Legacy Process: Challenges & Advantages', and more.

SPHOT 2023 will witness eminent speakers such as Nitin Agarwal (Fullerton), Bornini Lahiri (IIT Kharagpur), Sivakumar Nandipati (Fedfina), Jawar Singh (IIT Patna) among others. "Since inception, our goal is to bridge the digital divide for the billions in Bharat with technology. That's why we've taken the road less travelled and built communication technology from the scratch in 11 Indian languages and counting. We believe this mission can only be achieved through collaboration. That's why we host Sphot each year to reinforce our commitment and bring together the community which shares our goal." says Mr. Sangram Sabat, Co-founder and COO of Saarthi.ai.

SPHOT 2023 presents an excellent opportunity for everybody to learn from visionaries from prestigious institutions and organisations, and know about the latest developments in the field of voice and language technology through thoughtful sessions and gain insights on how AI is solving longstanding business problems at scale.

Date: 1st Feb, 2023, 9 AM Onwards Venue: Sofitel BKC, Mumbai Save your spot: www.sphot.in

