Left Menu

Flash joins hands with GEM motors to develop electric motors

With the flexible and modular motor design, the company can provide motors with customisation, in a faster turnaround time, Pune-based Flash said in a statement.The company expects to become a global manufacturing hub for various customers with access to 20 global GEM motors patents, it added.In line with the global mobility trend and to strengthen Indias forthcoming electric vehicle ecosystem, we are delighted to partner with a distinguished player, GEM motors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2023 13:26 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 13:26 IST
Flash joins hands with GEM motors to develop electric motors
  • Country:
  • India

Electronic component maker Flash on Monday said it has inked a technical collaboration with Slovenia-based GEM motors to develop electric motors. Under the partnership, both brands will manufacture hub motors for various electric vehicle segments, in the range of 1 kW to 15 kW. With the flexible and modular motor design, the company can provide motors with customisation, in a faster turnaround time, Pune-based Flash said in a statement.

The company expects to become a global manufacturing hub for various customers with access to 20 global GEM motors patents, it added.

''In line with the global mobility trend and to strengthen India's forthcoming electric vehicle ecosystem, we are delighted to partner with a distinguished player, GEM motors. We look forward to manufacturing GEM motors patented, modular multi-phase motor technology in India and catering to EV OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) across the world,'' Flash Managing Director Sanjeev Vasdev noted. Flash is now the first company in India to have a product portfolio of motors ranging from 1 kW to 540 kW across two /three wheelers, passenger cars, LCVs, HCVs, including electric buses, he added.

GEM motors CEO Simon Madelj said the company has already on-boarded over 15 customers in Europe, North America, and other countries for their range of motors and are looking to further strengthen their position in India with this new alliance with Flash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China's CanSino confident its mRNA COVID vaccine as good as Moderna, Pfizer shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
3
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; With frigid innovation, scientists make a new form of ice

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; Wi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Mastering Your Money: A Guide to Personal Finance

Saving the Planet, One Step at a Time: A Guide to Environmental Sustainability

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023