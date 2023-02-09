Left Menu

You can now include captions in Google Meet video recording

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 09-02-2023 14:26 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 14:26 IST
You can now include captions in Google Meet video recording
Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

If you use captions in a meeting on Google Meet, you can now include captions in a meeting recording too, making them more useful and accessible for meeting participants.

The feature is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible. The gradual rollout for Scheduled Release domains will commence on March 1, 2023. It will be available to all Google Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade customers.

To use this feature, meeting recordings must be enabled by your admin. To record a meeting in Google Meet, you have to be

  • The meeting host
  • Part of the host's organization (If host management is on, you'll need to be a meeting co-host to use this feature)
  • Promoted to a co-host if you are outside the meeting hosts' organization
  • A teacher or co-teacher for meetings created through Google Classroom

Here's how to start/stop a recording:

  1. Start or Join a meeting in Google Meet.
  2. At the bottom right, click Activities > Recording.
  3. Click Start recording.
  4. In the window that opens, click Start.
  5. Wait for the recording to start (Participants are notified when the recording starts or stops)
  6. To stop a recording, click Activities > Recording > Stop Recording.

More details can be found here.

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
4
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023