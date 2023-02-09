Left Menu

MMTC-PAMP launches digital silver

MMTC-PAMP, a joint venture between state-owned MMTC Ltd and Switzerland-based bullion brand PAMP SA, on Thursday announced the launch of digital silver.The digital silver can be purchased for as low as Re 1.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2023 18:13 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 18:13 IST
MMTC-PAMP launches digital silver
  • Country:
  • India

MMTC-PAMP, a joint venture between state-owned MMTC Ltd and Switzerland-based bullion brand PAMP SA, on Thursday announced the launch of digital silver.

The digital silver can be purchased for as low as Re 1. Investors have the choice of retaining the purchase within MMTC-PAMP's secure digital vault or redeem it later, the company said in a statement.

This digital asset provides all the benefits of silver, with added benefits of transparency, 24/7 accessibility, assured purity and low entry point to silver investments with no making charges involved, it added.

MMTC-PAMP Managing Director Vikas Singh said the company is already a leader in digital gold.

''We are democratising the way Indians buy gold and silver breaking down barriers, empowering all. Our digital multi-metals platform enables investment for everyone, with the ability to buy the purest precious metals with any amount,'' he said.

On the company's platform, investors can also buy digital gold and later redeem it for silver coins, and vice-versa, he added.

MMTC-PAMP said the increasing demand for silver in various industries such as electronics and medical equipment is driving up prices and making it a valuable investment opportunity.

Moreover, silver is a proven hedge against inflation, which makes it an attractive investment option during times of economic uncertainty. This precious metal is a critical component in many sustainable technologies, such as solar panels and electric vehicles.

As the world moves towards a greener future, silver is likely to become even more valuable, it added.

MMTC-PAMP is the first Indian gold and silver refiner to get international accreditation from the London Bullion Market Association.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023