Formula E, Tata Communications announce multi-year collaboration on broadcasting races

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-02-2023 16:44 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 16:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Electric car racing body Formula E and Tata Communications on Saturday announced a strategic multi-year collaboration with the digital services company becoming the official broadcast distribution provider to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The new agreement will see Tata Communications deliver high-definition, high-resolution and high-speed live broadcast content to viewers around the world as part of Formula E's new remote broadcast production of live races, reducing the environmental impact typical of major live international sports events on TV, a release from the company said.

Tata Communications MD and CEO A S Lakshminarayanan said: ''Our relationship with Formula E is another example of how we are enabling organizations with the power of technology to deliver ground-breaking entertainment in a sustainable and environmentally positive way. We are passionately evolving and innovating our solutions portfolio to allow Formula E to harness the power of digital and cloud with sustainability at the core.'' Tata Communications' advanced, software-defined media edge platform will deliver more than 160 live video and audio signals from Formula E races across continents within milliseconds, using 26 media edge locations across North America, Europe, and Asia, it said.

The new super-fast race broadcast distribution will be supported by Tata Communications' specially trained experts, providing round-the-clock global end-to-end managed services at all 16 races this season, it said. ''Today, Tata Communications will be making history with Formula E as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship races in India for the first time. Viewers around the world follow the action live as 22 drivers from 11 teams including Mahindra Racing, Jaguar TCS Racing, Maserati MSG Racing and NEOM McLaren Formula E Team compete in the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix,'' the release added.

