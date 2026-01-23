Emerging Markets Soar Amid Eased U.S.-Europe Tensions

Emerging market equities and currencies continued their upward trajectory on Friday, as geopolitical tensions eased following U.S. President Donald Trump's revised rhetoric regarding Europe over Greenland.

The MSCI's emerging equities index rose by 0.3%, reaching a new all-time high, while the currency index increased by 0.2%. Investors had previously been wary due to Trump's tariffs threats concerning European allies over Greenland.

In regional updates, South African stocks climbed, Turkish stocks hit record highs, and Asian markets, especially in South Korea and Taiwan, benefited from improved trade and geopolitical sentiments.

