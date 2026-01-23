Left Menu

Emerging Markets Soar Amid Eased U.S.-Europe Tensions

Emerging market equities and currencies rose after U.S. President Trump's softened stance on Europe over Greenland. The MSCI's index hit a record high, driven by significant inflows into EM equity funds. Regional stocks, particularly in Asia, also saw gains, fueled by easing geopolitical tensions.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emerging market equities and currencies continued their upward trajectory on Friday, as geopolitical tensions eased following U.S. President Donald Trump's revised rhetoric regarding Europe over Greenland.

The MSCI's emerging equities index rose by 0.3%, reaching a new all-time high, while the currency index increased by 0.2%. Investors had previously been wary due to Trump's tariffs threats concerning European allies over Greenland.

In regional updates, South African stocks climbed, Turkish stocks hit record highs, and Asian markets, especially in South Korea and Taiwan, benefited from improved trade and geopolitical sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

