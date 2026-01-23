Japan's Election Showdown: Takaichi Banks on Popularity Amid Political Storms

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi took a pivotal step by dissolving the lower house of parliament, clearing the path for early elections slated for February 8. The decision seeks to harness her 70% approval rating in a bid for a governing majority and to address economic and security challenges.

Takaichi's administration, only three months old, faces scandal-induced vulnerability from within her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and amid rising tensions with China. These challenges are compounded by pressing demands from former US President Donald Trump to increase military spending.

While the opposition remains fragmented, Takaichi's coalition with the Japan Innovation Party highlights her focus on military strengthening and economic reforms, alongside a hard-line stance on immigration. However, new centrist alliances attempt to offer a fresh political discourse focused on inclusivity and equality.