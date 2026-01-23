France Leads G7 Call to Support Ukraine's Energy Grid

France has taken the initiative to organize a call on Friday involving G7, Nordic, and Baltic countries to coordinate support for Ukraine's beleaguered energy grid. This follows relentless Russian bombings that have left large swathes of the population without power amid frigid winter temperatures, according to France's foreign minister.

The ongoing conflict has led Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to declare an energy emergency as repeated strikes have severely damaged power generation and distribution networks. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized France's commitment to aiding Ukraine, noting ongoing Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

In immediate efforts, France plans to supply 13 extra megawatts of electricity and 100 generators to replace destroyed infrastructure, while other countries are expected to pledge additional support during the Friday meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)