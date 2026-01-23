Left Menu

France Leads G7 Call to Support Ukraine's Energy Grid

France will host a call with G7, Nordic, and Baltic states to support Ukraine's energy infrastructure after Russian attacks. President Zelenskiy declared an energy emergency, prompting France to pledge 13 megawatts of electricity and 100 generators. Other nations are expected to offer assistance as well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 23-01-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 15:25 IST
France Leads G7 Call to Support Ukraine's Energy Grid
  • Country:
  • France

France has taken the initiative to organize a call on Friday involving G7, Nordic, and Baltic countries to coordinate support for Ukraine's beleaguered energy grid. This follows relentless Russian bombings that have left large swathes of the population without power amid frigid winter temperatures, according to France's foreign minister.

The ongoing conflict has led Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to declare an energy emergency as repeated strikes have severely damaged power generation and distribution networks. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized France's commitment to aiding Ukraine, noting ongoing Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

In immediate efforts, France plans to supply 13 extra megawatts of electricity and 100 generators to replace destroyed infrastructure, while other countries are expected to pledge additional support during the Friday meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
MoSPI Invites Feedback on GDP Methodology Update

MoSPI Invites Feedback on GDP Methodology Update

 India
2
President Radev's Resignation Sparks Political Speculation in Bulgaria

President Radev's Resignation Sparks Political Speculation in Bulgaria

 Global
3
Modi's Warm Welcome in Thiruvananthapuram: A Political Shift

Modi's Warm Welcome in Thiruvananthapuram: A Political Shift

 India
4
Europe Winds of Change: Massive Offshore Wind Expansion

Europe Winds of Change: Massive Offshore Wind Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026