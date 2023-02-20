OnePlus 10T receives February 2023 security patch

The OnePlus 10T has started receiving the February 2023 Android security patch with the latest software update, labelled OxygenOS A.17, in India.

This update also addresses an issue where users were unable to make voice or video calls with WhatsApp in certain scenarios. Check out the complete update changelog:

System

Integrates the February 2023 Android Security Patch to enhance system security.

Connections

Improves the stability of Wi-Fi connections.

Apps

Fixes an issue where you are unable to make voice or video calls with WhatsApp in certain scenarios

As usual, this build is rolling out gradually and will reach a limited number of OnePlus 10T users today. A wider rollout is expected to start in a few days.

You can check for the update manually by heading over to Settings > System > System updates.

OnePlus 10T: Specifications

The OnePlus 10T boasts a 6.7-inch 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and runs OxygenOS.

At the back, the handset features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 119.9-degree field of view, and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with EIS support.

The handset is powered by a 4,800 mAh battery that supports up to 150W of SuperVOOC charging. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port and Dual Stereo Speakers.

The OnePlus 10T is available with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.