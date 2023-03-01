GlobalLogic Organizes an Urban Afforestation Drive Under Its CSR Initiative GL Goes Green

New Delhi, India – Business Wire India GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group company, partnered with Say Earth, a leading environmental NGO in India and United Way Mumbai, a non-profit organization working in urban and rural communities across India to organize an Urban Afforestation Drive in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. As part of the initiative, the company along with volunteers cleaned up and planted 10,000 saplings using the Miyawaki technique to create a mini forest out of a 1-acre dump yard at Indirapuram.

The drive was inaugurated by Norihiro Suzuki, Vice President and CTO of Hitachi and Piyush Jha, Head of Strategy & Technology, GlobalLogic and senior Government officials from the Horticulture & City Health departments.

The event saw participation from over 100 volunteers, including GlobalLogic's employees as well as students and teachers from GlobalLogic's partnered schools. The event symbolizes GlobalLogic's belief in building sustainable societies and the planet at large while creating digital businesses of the future.

Sumit Sood, Group Vice President, and Head of APAC at GlobalLogic said, "This urban afforestation drive reinforces our Triple Bottom Line agenda; Economic, Environmental & Social i.e., creating a sustainable future that considers both social and environmental sustainability, while generating profits for the business. As technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, it is imperative to focus on creating solutions for the greater good of the planet and humanity. GlobalLogic has always believed in giving back to the society and this drive is a step further in supporting our local communities to drive a net-zero carbon footprint." On this occasion, Bharat Kaushal, Chairman – Hitachi India said, "Over the years, Hitachi, as a responsible and environmentally conscious corporate organization, has showcased immense commitment towards the betterment of the societies and communities. Now, with GlobalLogic being a part of the Hitachi Group, we endeavor to strengthen both business and community partnerships that align with our CSR goals, achieve consistent improvements in our daily operations by advancing sustainability across different levels within our organization, and drive positive, sustainable impact on our communities through offering Social Innovation Business Solutions. As part of our Mid-term Management plan 2024, our target is to support people's quality of life with data and technology while bringing out Growth across our Digital, Green & Innovation pillars." Under the umbrella of #GLGoesGreen, numerous CSR initiatives have been undertaken towards environmental conservation with a commitment to creating a significant impact at the grassroots level in every region. GlobalLogic has executed several successful tree plantation drives across Gurugram (Manesar), Pune (Tulapur), and Bengaluru and has so far planted 32,050 saplings across the country. About GlobalLogic GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise – we help our clients imagine what's possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society with data and technology. We will solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, under the business structure of Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries and Automotive Systems. Driven by green, digital, and innovation, we aim for growth through collaboration with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2021 (ended March 31, 2022) totaled 10,264.6 billion yen ($84,136 million USD), with 853 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 370,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Volunteers of GlobalLogic at Urban Afforestation Drive under its CSR initiative 'GL Goes Green'

