Fastest Growing Premium Motorcycle Brand TVS Apache Series Celebrates its 5 Million Global Sales Milestone

• The TVS Apache series boasts of a strong global community with presence across 60+ countries • Developed and engineered around the brand's Track-To-Road philosophy, TVS Apache is brimmed with class-leading performance, features & technology Riding high on its premiumisation journey, TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers globally, clocked in a global sales milestone of 5 million units for TVS Apache series, its premium motorcycle brand. First launched in 2005, with a strong presence in over 60+ counties, TVS Apache has become one of the fastest growing sports brand world over. Building on the rich legacy of TVS Racing - the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company, TVS Apache series has been setting new benchmarks in the premium motorcycle segment with its best-in-class performance, technology, and style. Built and developed around the Track To Road philosophy, TVS Apache has helped democratise racing and grown exponentially from just a product to a highly aspirational motorcycle brand that has been receiving overwhelming love and faith from the customers over the years and the latest 5 million sales milestone is a testament to that. In line with TVS Motor's commitment to deliver world-class products, the TVS Apache series has seen multiple upgrades over the years with the inclusion of segment-first and exciting features like Race-Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-Fi), ride modes, Dual Channel ABS, Race Tuned Slipper Clutch, SmartXonnect and more, making it a preferred choice for riders and performance biking enthusiasts. Speaking on this momentous occasion, Mr VimalSumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, "We are thrilled to reach this global milestone and express our gratitude to all the Apacheans worldwide for this achievement. Our journey to reaching this milestone is filled with ideal and sincere efforts that have gone into making TVS Apache a truly global brand. TVS Apache has come a long way from just a motorcycle to an entire premium experience which is evident from our wide range of products and initiatives surrounding it including merchandise, rapidly growing Apache Owners Group (AOG), Apache Racing Experience (ARE), Apache Pro Performance (APP), TVS One Make Championship and marquee rides. These initiatives help us in building not just the brand in ways more than one, but also in engaging with our judicious and loyal customers from India and abroad." TVS Apache series offers performance-led motorcycles across two categories - Naked and Super Sport. The RTR (Racing Throttle Response) series comprises the TVS Apache RTR 160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, TVS Apache RTR 180 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, positioned in the Naked motorcycles category. In the Super Sports category, the company marked its entry into the super-premium space in 2017 with the TVS Apache RR 310 (Race Replica). TVS Motor further strengthened its commitment towards delivering an unmatched experience to the customers by introducing the BTO (Built-To-Order) platform for the TVS Apache RR 310 in 2021. The TVS Apache series has several experiential initiatives for the customers to engage and offer them an unparalleled thrill and excitement.

1. Apache Owners Group (AOG) is a community for like-minded customers that is inching closer to a record 2.5 lakh member mark. India's biggest official motorcycling community spans across 60+ cities in India and globally.

2. Apache Racing Experience (ARE) is a platform for TVS Apache riders wherein they get an exclusive experience and an opportunity to leverage the racing DNA in their motorcycles under the guidance and watchful eyes of TVS Racing champion riders and instructors. 3. Apache Pro Performance (APP)and Apache Pro Performance Extreme (APPX) is an initiative for TVS Apache purists and people alike to experience exhilarating stunt shows in different parts of the country. As a part of APPX, the company entered the Asia Book of Records in 2019 by conducting the longest-running stunt show at highest altitude - 14,800 ft in Spiti Valley. About TVS Motor Company TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate. For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com

