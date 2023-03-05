WPL Scoreboard: RCB vs DC

Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals here on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals Innings Meg Lanning b Knight 72 Shafali Verma c Ghosh b Knight 84 Marizanne Kapp not out 39 Jemimah Rodrigues not out 22 Extras (B-1, W-5) 6 Total (For two wickets in 20 overs) 223 Fall of Wickets: 1-162, 2-163 Bowling: Renuka Singh 3-0-24-0, Megan Schutt 4-0-45-0, Preeti Bose 4-0-35-0, Ellyse Perry 3-0-29-0, Sophie Devine 1-0-20-0, Sobhana Asha 2-0-29-0, Heather Knight 3-0-40-2. (MORE)

