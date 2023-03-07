Left Menu

German review of telecoms operators' use of components underway - ministry

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2023 17:25 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 16:36 IST
German review of telecoms operators' use of components underway - ministry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Telecoms operators have not yet been banned from using certain components from Chinese companies in their 5G networks, but a general review of suppliers is ongoing, a German interior ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Asked to comment on a reported plan to ban the use of certain components from Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE, the spokesperson said its review now also covers stock components and that it is important not to be too reliant on certain providers.

In general, however, the checks are not directed against specific providers, the spokesperson said with regard to Huawei and ZTE. (Writing by Friederike Heine Editing by Paul Carrel)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
INSIGHT-Biden's clean energy factory jobs may elude U.S. union workers

INSIGHT-Biden's clean energy factory jobs may elude U.S. union workers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023