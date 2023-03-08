Chile consumer prices fall 0.1% in February

Chile's consumer prices surprisingly fell 0.1% in February, government statistics agency INE said on Wednesday, slowing sharply from the 0.8% rise reported in the previous month and below an expected 0.25% in a Reuters poll of economists.

The monthly figure took the Andean country's 12-month rate of consumer price increases to 11.9%, down from 12.3% in January but still far from the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)