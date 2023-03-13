Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Left Menu

Updated: 13-03-2023 02:32 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 02:29 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Four crew members aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule splashed down off Florida's Gulf coast on Saturday, returning safely from a five-month science mission on the International Space Station. The SpaceX capsule, dubbed Endurance, parachuted into waters off the coast of Tampa just after 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT) carrying two NASA astronauts, a Japanese astronaut and one Russian cosmonaut after a roughly nine-hour flight from the orbital research lab, a NASA-SpaceX webcast showed.

