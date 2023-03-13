Left Menu

AK-203 rifles in manufacturing, testing stage: Govt on Korwa plant

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2023 15:46 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 15:33 IST
AK-203 rifles in manufacturing, testing stage: Govt on Korwa plant
Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kalashnikov AK-203 rifles for Indian armed forces are currently under manufacturing and testing stage at an Indo-Russian joint venture at Korwa in Uttar Pradesh, the government said on Monday.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, said the Indo-Russian Rifles Private Ltd (IRRPL) has established all facilities to commence production of the indigenised assault rifles.

''Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL) is a joint venture company established for indigenous production of AK-203 Rifles. IRRPL has established all facilities to commence production of indigenised assault rifles at Korwa, Uttar Pradesh,'' Bhatt said.

''The rifles are currently under manufacturing and testing stage,'' he said.

Bhatt said indigenisation of AK-203 rifles will lead to self sufficiency in respect of assault rifles for Indian defence forces.

The indigenous defence projects listed by Bhatt included 155mm Artillery Gun system 'Dhanush'', Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, surface-to air missile system 'Akash', main battle tank 'Arjun', T-90 tank, T-72 tank, Cheetah helicopter and Advanced Light Helicopter Dornier Do-228.

Bhatt said various policy initiatives to encourage indigenous design, development and manufacture of defence equipment in the country are aimed at reducing dependency on imports in the long run.

''The expenditure on defence procurement from foreign sources has reduced from 46 per cent of overall expenditure in 2018-19 to 36.7 per cent as per data till December, 2022,'' he said.

Replying to a question on the cost of procurement of Indian Air Force One aeroplanes, he said it cannot be disclosed.

''No information in this matter can be disclosed,'' Bhatt said.

To a separate question, he said India regularly interacts with friendly foreign countries (FFCs) to enhance defence industrial cooperation. ''The defence industrial cooperation with FFCs aims at development of new technologies, Research & Development, co-development and co-production, promotion of defence exports, establishment of joint-ventures, integration of Indian MSMEs and startups in global supply chain,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023