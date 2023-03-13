Digital transformation solution provider Newgen Software on Monday announced that Dhaka-based BRAC Bank has implemented Newgen's document management system (DMS) to ensure faster and better services to its customers.

''DMS will help the bank streamline end-to-end customers' journeys and deliver transformed experiences. ''With the deployment, the bank has a centralised repository for securely managing its end-to-end physical and electronic records while retaining integrity and authenticity,'' Newgen Software said in a statement. The system facilitates instant uploading of documents, triggers automatic e-mail alerts and notifications, and ensures seamless integration with the core banking applications and third-party systems.

''We think embracing new technology is the best way to provide faster and more seamless service. And, that's why we have rolled out Document Management System...We have significantly minimised turnaround time, digitised paper-based operations, and eliminated process bottlenecks,'' said Selim R F Hussain, Managing Director & CEO, BRAC Bank.

''We are delighted with BRAC Bank's successful implementation of its digital banking initiatives to transform customer-facing processes. Our solutions will help the bank establish a strong digital foundation while empowering them to stay current, competitive, and future-ready,'' Tarun Nandwani, Chief Operating Officer of Newgen Software, said. *** Gautam Solar supplies 70 MW of high-efficiency solar panels * Gautam Solar on Monday said it has supplied 70 MW of high-efficiency solar panels.

''Gautam Solar has supplied 70 MW of high-efficiency solar panels for government projects in North India,'' a statement said.

The panels were supplied for Solar PV Systems over a period of four months in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Gautam Mohanka, Managing Director of Gautam Solar Private Ltd, said in the statement, ''Gautam Solar has played a key role in the solar industry, and its contribution to the growth of solar power in India has been immense.''

