Left Menu

NCLT approves HDFC twins merger

The deal has also been okayed by the exchanges BSE and NSE last December.Last month, the Mumbai bench of the tribunal approved the merger of the real estate arms of HDFC with itself.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 22:18 IST
NCLT approves HDFC twins merger

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday approved the reverse merger of mortgage leader HDFC and its subsidiaries with the group's banking arm HDFC Bank, announced last April.

With this, the biggest merger in the history of India Inc has moved one step closer as the only pending approvals are from the Reserve Bank, which though has given the in-principal approval to the US D40 billion mega amalgamation.

Other regulators namely the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority have already given their approvals for this deal. The deal has also been okayed by the exchanges BSE and NSE last December.

Last month, the Mumbai bench of the tribunal approved the merger of the real estate arms of HDFC with itself. Already its insurance verticals and the mutual funds' verticals have been merged with the bank.

HDFC expects the merger process to be effective from the third quarter of the next financial year as the RBI approvals are a lengthy process.

''The amalgamation would create meaningful value for various stakeholders, including respective shareholders, customers, and employees, as the combined business would benefit from increased scale, comprehensive product offering, balance sheet resiliency and the ability to drive synergies across revenue opportunities, operating efficiencies and underwriting efficiencies, amongst others,'' the tribunal led by Kuldip Kumar Kareer and Shyam Babu Gautam said in their 23-page order.

The merged entity will have a combined asset base of around Rs 18 lakh crore. The merger is expected to be completed by the second or third quarter of FY24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWeb 'moves on' from Soyuz-stranded satellites as its network nears completion and more

Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWe...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic - CDC; Sanofi to cut US price of its most-prescribed insulin by 78% and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic -...

 Global
3
SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

 Global
4
The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity
Blog

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023