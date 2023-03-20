Left Menu

Business briefs

Jewellery retailer PNG Jewellers on Monday announced that it has signed Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit as its brand ambassador for the next two years.Dixit will represent the brand globally and across India, the company said in a statement.PNG Jewellers has 36 stores across India, the US and UAE.This association will help us to strengthen our brands image and consolidate our position in the Indian and global jewellery market.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 20:43 IST
Business briefs

Jewellery retailer PNG Jewellers on Monday announced that it has signed Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit as its brand ambassador for the next two years.

Dixit will represent the brand globally and across India, the company said in a statement.

PNG Jewellers has 36 stores across India, the US and UAE.

''This association will help us to strengthen our brand's image and consolidate our position in the Indian and global jewellery market. We will launch at least 5 more stores in the next financial year,'' PNG Jewellers Chairman and Managing Director Saurabh Gadgil said. *** IntelliSmart Infra unveils third edition of INSTINCT * Smart metering and digital solutions company IntelliSmart Infrastructure Pvt Ltd on Monday unveiled the third edition of its innovation challenge INSTINCT, a platform for generating innovative ideas and breakthrough solutions for the power distribution sector.

The endeavour is to provide a platform to the great innovative minds and budding ideas and this year, INSTINCT 3.0 aims to take the possibility of collaboration and partnership for commercialisation to the next level, the company said in a statement. ''We have already incubated some of the winning ideas of the previous editions of INSTINCT for mass-scale commercialisation,'' IntelliSmart Infrastructure managing director Anil Rawal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023