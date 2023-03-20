Jewellery retailer PNG Jewellers on Monday announced that it has signed Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit as its brand ambassador for the next two years.

Dixit will represent the brand globally and across India, the company said in a statement.

PNG Jewellers has 36 stores across India, the US and UAE.

''This association will help us to strengthen our brand's image and consolidate our position in the Indian and global jewellery market. We will launch at least 5 more stores in the next financial year,'' PNG Jewellers Chairman and Managing Director Saurabh Gadgil said. *** IntelliSmart Infra unveils third edition of INSTINCT * Smart metering and digital solutions company IntelliSmart Infrastructure Pvt Ltd on Monday unveiled the third edition of its innovation challenge INSTINCT, a platform for generating innovative ideas and breakthrough solutions for the power distribution sector.

The endeavour is to provide a platform to the great innovative minds and budding ideas and this year, INSTINCT 3.0 aims to take the possibility of collaboration and partnership for commercialisation to the next level, the company said in a statement. ''We have already incubated some of the winning ideas of the previous editions of INSTINCT for mass-scale commercialisation,'' IntelliSmart Infrastructure managing director Anil Rawal said.

