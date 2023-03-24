Customers Bancorp weighs making an offer for Silicon Valley Bank - Bloomberg News

Customers Bancorp Inc is exploring a deal for all or part of the failed Silicon Valley Bank, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The Pennsylvania-based lender has been seeking potential co-investors for a deal for Silicon Valley Bank, the report said.

FDIC, which controls the Silicon Valley Bank's assets, and Customers Bank did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

