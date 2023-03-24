Left Menu

PM Modi and ITU chief hold discussion on using digital technology for sustainable planet

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2023 09:30 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 09:30 IST
“Glad to have met @ITUSecGen Doreen Bogdan-Martin. We had extensive discussions on leveraging digital technology for a better and sustainable planet.” Image Credit: Twitter(@ITUSecGen)
  • India

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi met International Telecommunication Union Secretary General, Doreen Bogdan- Martin. Both the dignitaries had extensive discussions on leveraging digital technology for a better and sustainable planet.

Responding to the tweet by Ms Doreen Bogdan- Martin, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“Glad to have met @ITUSecGen Doreen Bogdan-Martin. We had extensive discussions on leveraging digital technology for a better and sustainable planet.”

(With Inputs from PIB)

 

