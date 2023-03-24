PM Modi and ITU chief hold discussion on using digital technology for sustainable planet
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi met International Telecommunication Union Secretary General, Doreen Bogdan- Martin. Both the dignitaries had extensive discussions on leveraging digital technology for a better and sustainable planet.
Responding to the tweet by Ms Doreen Bogdan- Martin, the Prime Minister tweeted;
“Glad to have met @ITUSecGen Doreen Bogdan-Martin. We had extensive discussions on leveraging digital technology for a better and sustainable planet.”
(With Inputs from PIB)
