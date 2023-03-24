Left Menu

SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: Watch live

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 24-03-2023 14:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 14:04 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)

SpaceX will be launching today a new batch of Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. The Falcon 9 rocket with 56 Starlink internet satellites will lift off at 11:33 a.m. ET (15:33 UTC) from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Friday's launch will be SpaceX's 20th mission of 2023 so far. Last week, the company launched two Falcon 9 missions - a batch of 52 Starlink satellites and two telecommunication satellites of SES - within a span of about four hours.

The first stage booster launching today's mission previously supported two Starlink missions, CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G and mPOWER-a. Following stage separation, the rocket's first stage will return to Earth and land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

You can watch a live webcast of this mission on SpaceX's website and social media channels. Live coverage will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff.

If needed, there are additional launch opportunities on the same day at 1:14 p.m. ET (17:14 UTC) and 2:55 p.m. ET (18:55 UTC). Additionally, backup opportunities are also available on Saturday, March 25.

 

