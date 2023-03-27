Left Menu

Salesforce says Elliott will not nominate directors to board

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2023 12:47 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 12:44 IST
Salesforce

Salesforce Inc said on Monday activist investor Elliott Management Corp has decided to not proceed with director nominations to the board of the cloud-based software provider, due to its strong earnings and 2024 transformation initiatives.

Elliott had nominated a slate of directors to Salesforce's board, Reuters reported earlier this month.

 

