Salesforce says Elliott will not nominate directors to board
Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2023 12:47 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 12:44 IST
Salesforce Inc said on Monday activist investor Elliott Management Corp has decided to not proceed with director nominations to the board of the cloud-based software provider, due to its strong earnings and 2024 transformation initiatives.
Elliott had nominated a slate of directors to Salesforce's board, Reuters reported earlier this month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Salesforce
- Elliott
- Elliott Management Corp
- Salesforce Inc
Advertisement