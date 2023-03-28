Left Menu

Asia growth rate estimated at 4.5% in 2023 - Boao Forum annual report

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 07:30 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 07:30 IST
Asia growth rate estimated at 4.5% in 2023 - Boao Forum annual report

Asia is expected to record weighted real GDP growth of 4.5% this year, up from the 4.2% last year, the Boao Forum for Asia said in its annual report summary on Tuesday.

The report also said Asian growth is likely to be a standout in 2023 in light of the global economic slowdown. The forum, which China sees as Asia's answer to Davos, is being held until Friday in the country's southern resort island of Hainan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

 Global
2
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
3
MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

 India
4
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023