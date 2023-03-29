Left Menu

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 30-03-2023 07:52 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 12:59 IST
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live
Image Credit: Flickr

SpaceX is planning to launch another batch of Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit on Wednesday, March 29. Falcon 9, a two-stage rocket designed by SpaceX to deliver payloads into space, will launch the 56 Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 4:01 p.m. Eastern Time (20:01 UTC).

The first stage booster that will support this Starlink mission has previously been used to launch Crew-5, GPS III Space Vehicle 06, and Inmarsat I-6 F2. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. 

If needed, there are additional launch opportunities on Wednesday at 5:43 p.m. ET (21:43 UTC) and 7:22 p.m. (23:22 UTC). Additionally, there are backup opportunities on Thursday, March 30 at 3:36 p.m. ET (19:36 UTC), 5:16 p.m. ET (21:16 UTC), and 6:57 p.m. ET (22:57 UTC).

You can watch the Starlink launch event live on SpaceX's official website and social media channels. The live coverage will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff.

Update

SpaceX's Falcon 9 successfully launched the 56 Starlink satellites into orbit, following which its first stage landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship.

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; WHO revises COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for Omicron-era and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023