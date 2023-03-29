Top security aide for S.Korea's Yoon offers to resign

A top security adviser for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Wednesday he had offered to step down.

National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han said he had wanted to return to academia after laying the groundwork to restore the country's alliance with the U.S. and improve its relations with Japan, he said in a message released by Yoon's office.

