Top security aide for S.Korea's Yoon offers to resign

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 29-03-2023 13:55 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 13:50 IST
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Image Credit: ANI
A top security adviser for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Wednesday he had offered to step down.

National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han said he had wanted to return to academia after laying the groundwork to restore the country's alliance with the U.S. and improve its relations with Japan, he said in a message released by Yoon's office.

 

